Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vertiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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