Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,173 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,161 shares during the period. Corpay accounts for 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Corpay worth $189,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corpay by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company's stock worth $2,357,100,000 after buying an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Corpay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,279,362,000 after buying an additional 124,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corpay by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the company's stock worth $851,720,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corpay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,526 shares of the company's stock worth $571,346,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Corpay by 168,603.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company's stock worth $448,282,000 after buying an additional 1,488,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 14,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,016,388.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,596,894.40. This trade represents a 43.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,597. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $377.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CPAY opened at $364.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $319.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.40. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $367.43.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report).

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