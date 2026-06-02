Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 52,781 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,602 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 52,781 shares during the period. OSI Systems comprises about 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.88% of OSI Systems worth $204,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

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OSI Systems Stock Down 1.6%

OSIS stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $259.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.45 and a fifty-two week high of $311.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSI Systems

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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