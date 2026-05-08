Maxi Investments CY Ltd Acquires 3,100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 310.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,544. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $623.05.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TMO opened at $473.58 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $493.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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