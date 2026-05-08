Maxi Investments CY Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,800 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $281.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on VRT from $353 to $414 and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly 22% upside from the referenced price — a clear analyst catalyst supporting further upside. Article Title Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on VRT from $353 to $414 and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly 22% upside from the referenced price — a clear analyst catalyst supporting further upside. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is expanding its AI data‑center product set through recent acquisitions (liquid cooling, modular infra), which supports the company's revenue growth story and positioning in a high‑demand end market. Article Title Article Title

Vertiv is expanding its AI data‑center product set through recent acquisitions (liquid cooling, modular infra), which supports the company's revenue growth story and positioning in a high‑demand end market. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage notes that AI demand has pushed VRT to record levels recently — momentum that can attract flow and re-rating. Article Title

Market coverage notes that AI demand has pushed VRT to record levels recently — momentum that can attract flow and re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/sector pieces highlight Vertiv’s strong interest‑coverage ratio and balance‑sheet metrics among peers, reducing downside risk from leverage. Article Title

Analyst/sector pieces highlight Vertiv’s strong interest‑coverage ratio and balance‑sheet metrics among peers, reducing downside risk from leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Comparison pieces weigh Vertiv versus peers (e.g., Fujitsu) for value and exposure to IT‑services/data‑center markets; useful for relative valuation but not immediate catalysts. Article Title Article Title

Vertiv Stock Down 5.3%

NYSE:VRT opened at $340.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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