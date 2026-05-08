Maxi Investments CY Ltd Buys New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lumentum Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $892.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $776.13 and a 200-day moving average of $502.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.98 and a 52-week high of $1,021.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,003.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total transaction of $26,624,774.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,801. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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