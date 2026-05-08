Maxi Investments CY Ltd Grows Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned 0.07% of SentinelOne worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,399,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,258,000 after acquiring an additional 437,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,988,000 after buying an additional 520,142 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the company's stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 301,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $4,414,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $140,351.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 400,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,536,028.51. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry L. Padgett sold 32,221 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $430,794.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 643,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,605,600.50. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,510. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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