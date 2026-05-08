Maxi Investments CY Ltd Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in onsemi $ON

Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in onsemi were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in onsemi by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,761 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial raised onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.27.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,114 shares of company stock worth $11,282,308. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $100.73 on Friday. onsemi has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum: several shops raised ratings and price targets (Zacks upgraded to Strong Buy; multiple outlets report target hikes and upgrades including B. Riley and Barclays). That’s supporting buying interest and sentiment. Zacks Upgrade Price Target Raised to $115.00

Analyst momentum: several shops raised ratings and price targets (Zacks upgraded to Strong Buy; multiple outlets report target hikes and upgrades including B. Riley and Barclays). That’s supporting buying interest and sentiment. Positive Sentiment: End-market tailwinds: coverage highlights stronger AI data-center revenue and accelerating automotive (EV) traction — both higher-margin, rapid-growth end markets for onsemi. Those fundamental stories underpin analyst upgrades. AI-Driven Revenue Rebound Geely Partnership

End-market tailwinds: coverage highlights stronger AI data-center revenue and accelerating automotive (EV) traction — both higher-margin, rapid-growth end markets for onsemi. Those fundamental stories underpin analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Capital raise / buyback plan: onsemi priced a $1.3B convertible senior notes offering (with an initial purchaser option). Management says part of proceeds will fund up to $400M of concurrent share repurchases — a shareholder-friendly use that can offset dilution and support EPS. Pricing of Private Offering

Capital raise / buyback plan: onsemi priced a $1.3B convertible senior notes offering (with an initial purchaser option). Management says part of proceeds will fund up to $400M of concurrent share repurchases — a shareholder-friendly use that can offset dilution and support EPS. Negative Sentiment: Hedge/warrant mechanics could pressure the stock near-term: the convertible-note hedge and related warrant transactions (and the hedgers’ initial short/derivative positions) can trigger selling or derivative hedging that compresses the share price while markets absorb the issuance. That dynamic often creates volatility even when proceeds fund buybacks. Convertible Notes — Risks & Hedging

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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