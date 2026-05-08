Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $1.27 Million in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned about 0.06% of Sezzle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sezzle by 35.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 859 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sezzle

Here are the key news stories impacting Sezzle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upgraded FY26 guidance — Sezzle reported Q1 EPS $1.43 vs. $1.24 consensus and revenue $135.5M vs. $127.7M; GMV rose 37.3% to $1.1B, adjusted EBITDA margin hit 52.5%, and management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $5.10 (vs. Street ~4.70) and revenue guidance to ~$585–608M, signaling stronger-than-expected growth and profitability. Sezzle Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and upgraded FY26 guidance — Sezzle reported Q1 EPS $1.43 vs. $1.24 consensus and revenue $135.5M vs. $127.7M; GMV rose 37.3% to $1.1B, adjusted EBITDA margin hit 52.5%, and management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $5.10 (vs. Street ~4.70) and revenue guidance to ~$585–608M, signaling stronger-than-expected growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Needham raised its target to $122 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $115 (outperform), providing third‑party validation of the upside from the results and guidance. Benzinga - Analyst Price Target Changes

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Needham raised its target to $122 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $115 (outperform), providing third‑party validation of the upside from the results and guidance. Positive Sentiment: Subscriber growth and engagement drove the beat — Coverage highlights management’s consumer‑engagement strategy and rising purchase frequency as the operational drivers behind accelerating GMV, revenue and margins, which support the bullish forward estimates. Sezzle stock soars after big Q1 earnings beat

Subscriber growth and engagement drove the beat — Coverage highlights management’s consumer‑engagement strategy and rising purchase frequency as the operational drivers behind accelerating GMV, revenue and margins, which support the bullish forward estimates. Positive Sentiment: New POS partnership — Sezzle announced a point‑of‑sale partnership with Pagaya to expand merchant/consumer distribution, which could help sustain GMV growth and adoption. Pagaya Announces New Point-of-Sale Partnership With Sezzle

New POS partnership — Sezzle announced a point‑of‑sale partnership with Pagaya to expand merchant/consumer distribution, which could help sustain GMV growth and adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and commentary — Sezzle was featured in market mover roundups and podcasts (Bloomberg, others), increasing visibility but not changing fundamentals. Stock Movers: Sezzle, Whirlpool, AMD

Market coverage and commentary — Sezzle was featured in market mover roundups and podcasts (Bloomberg, others), increasing visibility but not changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor class‑action probe announced — Pomerantz LLP is investigating investor claims related to Sezzle, which could create legal/PR risk and weigh on sentiment despite the strong quarter. Pomerantz Investigation PR

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In related news, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 1,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $88,511.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 292,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,843,102.76. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Youakim sold 7,185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $512,865.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,332,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $880,278,075.02. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $3,615,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEZL. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Sezzle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sezzle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEZL

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 6.91. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 93.93% and a net margin of 30.83%.Sezzle's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Further Reading

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