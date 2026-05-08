Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $2.34 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,002 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.58, for a total value of $269,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,994,786.46. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $78,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,465,195. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,063 shares of company stock worth $22,477,756. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $438.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Key Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $449.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.95 and a 52-week high of $463.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $386.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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