Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $2.75 Million in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company's stock worth $806,166,000 after buying an additional 5,828,189 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $40,283,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $36,264,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,192,109 shares of the company's stock worth $67,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,471,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 4,720 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $41,347.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 178,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,563,397.20. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $227,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 750,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,986.40. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,766,026 shares of company stock worth $17,301,065. Insiders own 28.50% of the company's stock.

More Joby Aviation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and NYC flight milestone: Joby reported an EPS and revenue beat (EPS -$0.12 vs. -$0.21 est.; revenue ~$24.3M vs. ~$20.2M est.) and highlighted a high‑profile NYC flight milestone that reinforced the 2026 commercial timeline — this helped drive the recent rally. Read More.

Q1 beat and NYC flight milestone: Joby reported an EPS and revenue beat (EPS -$0.12 vs. -$0.21 est.; revenue ~$24.3M vs. ~$20.2M est.) and highlighted a high‑profile NYC flight milestone that reinforced the 2026 commercial timeline — this helped drive the recent rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Certification/industrialization progress: Joby says it now has multiple FAA‑conforming aircraft in production (nine reported), signaling a shift from prototype R&D to repeatable manufacturing — a key valuation catalyst if certification/commercial ops remain on track. Read More.

Certification/industrialization progress: Joby says it now has multiple FAA‑conforming aircraft in production (nine reported), signaling a shift from prototype R&D to repeatable manufacturing — a key valuation catalyst if certification/commercial ops remain on track. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic market tailwinds — Uber integration: Uber’s broader push to incorporate air taxis into its travel/bookings ecosystem could expand demand for eVTOL services and improve go‑to‑market distribution for Joby over time. Read More.

Strategic market tailwinds — Uber integration: Uber’s broader push to incorporate air taxis into its travel/bookings ecosystem could expand demand for eVTOL services and improve go‑to‑market distribution for Joby over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets vary: Independent models show upside (24/7 Wall St. target ~$12.43) but with only moderate confidence — analyst views are mixed and hinge on certification execution and cash‑flow timing. Read More.

Analyst targets vary: Independent models show upside (24/7 Wall St. target ~$12.43) but with only moderate confidence — analyst views are mixed and hinge on certification execution and cash‑flow timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade / price‑target cut: Canaccord trimmed its price target to $11.50 and moved to a "hold", signaling more caution on near‑term upside and adding selling pressure relative to the bullish calls. Read More.

Analyst downgrade / price‑target cut: Canaccord trimmed its price target to $11.50 and moved to a "hold", signaling more caution on near‑term upside and adding selling pressure relative to the bullish calls. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and cash‑burn risk remain: Despite operational progress, Joby is still pre‑commercial with negative margins, heavy cash burn and negative earnings metrics that leave valuation sensitive to delays or higher spend. Analysts and valuation pieces flag this as a primary downside risk. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JOBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Joby Aviation from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Joby Aviation from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of JOBY opened at $9.98 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 1,232.62% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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