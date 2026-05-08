Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $2.98 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,700 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:ANF opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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