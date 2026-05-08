Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $3.25 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIMS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,792.58. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 5,529 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $136,511.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,752 shares in the company, valued at $216,086.88. The trade was a 38.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 204,857 shares of company stock worth $5,285,706 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.43. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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