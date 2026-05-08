Maxi Investments CY Ltd Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Maxi Investments CY Ltd cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,636,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 434 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $414.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $173.66 and a 1-year high of $420.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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