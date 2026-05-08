Maxi Investments CY Ltd Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,500 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned 0.08% of Globant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Globant by 14,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,057,594 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $118,065,000 after buying an additional 2,043,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Globant by 6,875.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 929,245 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $84,413,000 after buying an additional 915,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Globant by 601.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 783,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $44,982,000 after buying an additional 672,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,703 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 630,440 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Globant by 493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 660,296 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 549,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts: Sign Up

Globant Price Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $142.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $612.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Globant's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Globant from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Trending Headlines about Globant

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks preview warns Globant may lack the setup for an earnings beat in its upcoming report, setting expectations that could increase volatility around the print. Read More.

Zacks preview warns Globant may lack the setup for an earnings beat in its upcoming report, setting expectations that could increase volatility around the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients in connection with a securities class action covering purchases between Feb 15, 2024 and Aug 14, 2025 — raising litigation and potential settlement risk and putting management under scrutiny. Deadlines to move for lead plaintiff are June 23, 2026. Sources: Faruqi & Faruqi; Pomerantz; Bernstein Liebhard; Rosen Law; Frank R. Cruz. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients in connection with a securities class action covering purchases between Feb 15, 2024 and Aug 14, 2025 — raising litigation and potential settlement risk and putting management under scrutiny. Deadlines to move for lead plaintiff are June 23, 2026. Sources: Faruqi & Faruqi; Pomerantz; Bernstein Liebhard; Rosen Law; Frank R. Cruz. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SueWallSt and other alerts specifically flag potential Section 20(a) claims naming Globant’s CEO, CFO and COO and quantify alleged investor losses (SueWallSt cites ~$143.71 per‑share). If pursued, individual‑defendant claims can increase defense costs and amplify reputational risk. Read More.

Globant Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globant wasn't on the list.

While Globant currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here