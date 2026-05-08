Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases Shares of 33,200 GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,878 shares of the company's stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,492 shares of the company's stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $11,960,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,473,000 after acquiring an additional 121,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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