Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes $4.51 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

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Teradyne Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of TER stock opened at $354.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $422.11. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.33.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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