Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astera Labs by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Astera Labs by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,593 shares of the company's stock worth $34,941,000 after buying an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Astera Labs Trading Down 8.5%

ALAB stock opened at $195.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — revenue nearly doubled, EPS beat, gross margins expanded and management raised Q2 guidance; company highlighted strong PCIe‑6 and AI connectivity demand (Scorpio/X-series momentum). ALAB Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 results materially beat expectations — revenue nearly doubled, EPS beat, gross margins expanded and management raised Q2 guidance; company highlighted strong PCIe‑6 and AI connectivity demand (Scorpio/X-series momentum). Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised targets/ratings this week (JPMorgan to $280/Overweight; Needham and Stifel to $260; Susquehanna raised target) — institutional research is now more bullish, giving the stock additional upside case. JPMorgan Boost Needham Raise

Multiple brokerages raised targets/ratings this week (JPMorgan to $280/Overweight; Needham and Stifel to $260; Susquehanna raised target) — institutional research is now more bullish, giving the stock additional upside case. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces emphasize Astera’s strategic position in AI/datacenter internal connectivity and a strong product roadmap (X‑series, optical plans) that should support multi‑year growth. MarketBeat: AI Connectivity Seeking Alpha Q1 Take

Analyst/commentary pieces emphasize Astera’s strategic position in AI/datacenter internal connectivity and a strong product roadmap (X‑series, optical plans) that should support multi‑year growth. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call detail and transcripts are available for investors wanting depth on product cadence, gross‑margin outlook and inventory comments. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call detail and transcripts are available for investors wanting depth on product cadence, gross‑margin outlook and inventory comments. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage summaries and headlines captured the post‑earnings momentum but reflect a fast-moving narrative that can flip with short-term flows. TipRanks Highlights MarketWatch

Market coverage summaries and headlines captured the post‑earnings momentum but reflect a fast-moving narrative that can flip with short-term flows. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk concerns: analysts and commentaries warn that ALAB now trades at a premium (high P/E and PEG) and that rising costs, competition and execution risk could limit upside — a common reason for short‑term selling or profit-taking. Zacks Caution

Valuation and risk concerns: analysts and commentaries warn that ALAB now trades at a premium (high P/E and PEG) and that rising costs, competition and execution risk could limit upside — a common reason for short‑term selling or profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Third‑party pieces question whether the recent run-up has left the stock stretched relative to fundamentals, which increases the risk of a pullback on heavy volume. Yahoo: Overvaluation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.65.

View Our Latest Report on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,077,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 118,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,725,912.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,420,457.43. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock worth $150,764,723. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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