Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,242 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $74,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,617 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,131 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $40,982,000 after purchasing an additional 923,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,278 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 182,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 76.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,859 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 151,463 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $31.15 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $696.23 million, a P/E ratio of -173.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $874.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $862.89 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -555.56%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

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