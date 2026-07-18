McAlvany Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.54 Million in i-80 Gold Corp. $IAUX

McAlvany Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,507,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. i-80 Gold comprises 2.2% of McAlvany Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of i-80 Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 123,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 841,225 shares of the company's stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,655 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,440 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,800 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other i-80 Gold news, Director John Arthur Begeman sold 24,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $38,726.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 827,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,492.86. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Yopps acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group set a $2.60 target price on i-80 Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAUX

i-80 Gold Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of IAUX opened at $1.29 on Friday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.15.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

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