Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 15,913 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.0% of Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,948.54. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $7,874,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE EW opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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