Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 6.7% of Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $385.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.11 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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