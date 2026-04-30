Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Buys 86,891 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,744 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 86,891 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 3.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.50% of FactSet Research Systems worth $53,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $279.85.

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $223.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $474.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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