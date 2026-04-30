Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $53.84 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,749 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 116,640 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $5,430,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.55.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $264.00 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.53 and a twelve month high of $274.79. The business's fifty day moving average price is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

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About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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