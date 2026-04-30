Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 5,900 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,638 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 5.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.25% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $94,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $710.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $692.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $612.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $616.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $490.31 and a one year high of $710.97. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.43). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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