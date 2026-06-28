McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 30,979.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 2,587,986 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for approximately 2.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of McDonald's worth $806,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kenora Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kenora Financial LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.1% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% during the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 34,116 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% during the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $270.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.54. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $264.53 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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