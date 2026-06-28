McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $270.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $264.53 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $283.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.54.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

More McDonald's News

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McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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