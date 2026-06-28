McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,144 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in McDonald's were worth $72,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in McDonald's by 3,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in McDonald's by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $270.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.53 and a one year high of $341.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.54.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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