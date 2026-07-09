McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,969 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $80,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.70.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $278.44 on Thursday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.53 and a one year high of $341.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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