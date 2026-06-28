McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,280 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 75,478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of McDonald's worth $140,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after buying an additional 703,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald's by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,997,789,000 after acquiring an additional 959,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald's by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,474,749 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,895,768,000 after acquiring an additional 277,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,438,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $270.21 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $264.53 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.54.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here