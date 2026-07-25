McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,061 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $69,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald's from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $2,355,634. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $264.46 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.87. The company has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $260.96 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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