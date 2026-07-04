McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,662 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 46,087 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for about 3.9% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McDonald's Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $280.48 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $264.53 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.22.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald's from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.70.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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