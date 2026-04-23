McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,560 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in McDonald's were worth $34,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald's by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald's from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $340.93.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $300.18 on Thursday. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $318.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.87. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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