Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,944 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 134,250 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $36,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,080,505 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $9,752,921,000 after purchasing an additional 646,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,276,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,658,379 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $448,276,000 after buying an additional 43,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,471,725 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $397,822,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in McDonald's by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 701,199 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $217,930,000 after buying an additional 382,280 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler set a $286.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $295.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $207,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,296.84. This represents a 48.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $283.57 on Thursday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $229.20 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The fast-food giant reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 826.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.93 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's's previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $7.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

These are some of the MCD headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Improving U.S. sales, stronger customer traffic and value offers are helping McDonald’s compare favorably with Restaurant Brands International, according to Zacks. MCD vs. QSR: Which Restaurant Stock Looks More Attractive?

Improving U.S. sales, stronger customer traffic and value offers are helping McDonald’s compare favorably with Restaurant Brands International, according to Zacks. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. One report estimates a $10,000 investment would generate about $277.92 in annual dividend income, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to income-focused investors. How Much a $10,000 Investment in McDonald’s Pays You

McDonald’s has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. One report estimates a $10,000 investment would generate about $277.92 in annual dividend income, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: McDonald’s is also facing lawsuits alleging menu-pricing practices. The litigation adds legal and reputational risk, though the articles do not establish the claims’ outcome. Plaintiffs’ Law Firms Fight to Lead McDonald’s Menu Pricing Lawsuits

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation is a global quick-service restaurant company that operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald’s brand. Its restaurants serve a menu that includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries, breakfast items, desserts, salads, beverages and coffee. Offerings vary by market, and many locations provide drive-thru service, delivery and digital ordering through the McDonald’s mobile app. The company operates through a heavily franchised business model, with restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees, affiliates and the company itself.

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