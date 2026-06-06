MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,084.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NFLX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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