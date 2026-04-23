McKesson Corporation $MCK Holdings Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 135.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,126 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in McKesson were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $828.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.42. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $907.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $972.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,824,605. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $3,518,555 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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