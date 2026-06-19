McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Takes $888,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,447 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.3%

MRVL opened at $310.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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