McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 10,386 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kenora Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.2% during the first quarter. Kenora Financial LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 183,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 253,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $266.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.12.

View Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AJG opened at $226.34 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $323.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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