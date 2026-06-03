M.D. Sass LLC Buys Shares of 32,923 Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

M.D. Sass LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,923 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $55,660,000. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 4.4% of M.D. Sass LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M.D. Sass LLC owned about 0.14% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,812 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $226,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,891 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,619.36.

Read Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,255.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,094.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,394.99. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $870.01 and a 1-year high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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