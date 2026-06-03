M.D. Sass LLC Has $59.17 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

M.D. Sass LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,121 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 4.7% of M.D. Sass LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. M.D. Sass LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $59,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of COF stock opened at $183.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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