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M.D. Sass LLC Increases Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Guidewire Software logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • M.D. Sass LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 32,186 shares worth about $6.47 million.
  • Guidewire’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $1.17 versus $0.77 expected and revenue of $359.1 million, up 24% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains broadly constructive on the stock despite some target cuts: analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with a $244.46 average price target, while insiders have recently been selling shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software.

M.D. Sass LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,186 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 0.5% of M.D. Sass LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC's holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,039,377 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,077,791,000 after buying an additional 116,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $357,504,000 after buying an additional 145,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $292,146,000 after buying an additional 202,064 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 982,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $225,894,000 after buying an additional 251,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 856,487 shares of the technology company's stock worth $196,872,000 after buying an additional 75,955 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.46.

Get Our Latest Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $162.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.43. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $776,204.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,246,815.16. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $1,077,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 135,407 shares in the company, valued at $22,187,791.02. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,679 shares of company stock worth $5,214,878. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Guidewire Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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