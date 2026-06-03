M.D. Sass LLC Purchases 816,573 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

M.D. Sass LLC boosted its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991,537 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 816,573 shares during the quarter. StandardAero makes up about 4.5% of M.D. Sass LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned about 0.60% of StandardAero worth $57,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in StandardAero by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,113 shares of the company's stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SARO

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $31,217.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,244.16. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,837.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $181,451.52. The trade was a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 19,337 shares of company stock worth $529,060 in the last three months.

StandardAero Stock Down 8.0%

NYSE:SARO opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.97. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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