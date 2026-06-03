M.D. Sass LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

M.D. Sass LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,282 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 280,115 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 0.6% of M.D. Sass LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M.D. Sass LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,337 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.71. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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