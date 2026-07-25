MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,285,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 253,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.02% of MDU Resources Group worth $213,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 384,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 285,186 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 91,140 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,537 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 146,419 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.40.

View Our Latest Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.67. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.98.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $605.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. MDU Resources Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MDU Resources Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MDU Resources Group wasn't on the list.

While MDU Resources Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here