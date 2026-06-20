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Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Hershey logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC initiated a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter, buying 11,147 shares valued at about $2.03 million.
  • Hershey’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $2.35 versus the $2.04 estimate and revenue of $3.10 billion, up 10.7% year over year.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $1.452 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 3.4%, though its payout ratio is above 100%.
  • Interested in Hershey? Here are five stocks we like better.

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,067,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,469,855,000 after buying an additional 191,671 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,106,431 shares of the company's stock worth $1,657,189,000 after acquiring an additional 169,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,253,041 shares of the company's stock worth $1,356,681,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,315,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,343,000 after acquiring an additional 124,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,831,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $876,434,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.22. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.09. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $239.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 9.12%.Hershey's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.452 per share. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Hershey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,198,599.50. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Evercore raised Hershey from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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