Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 18,842 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 302.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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