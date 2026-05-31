Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $611,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 4,397.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 32.8%

DELL stock opened at $420.96 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $429.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 324.36%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $290.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.00.

View Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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