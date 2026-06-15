Medina Value Partners LLC Buys New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Medina Value Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Medina Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 217,418 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,728 shares of company stock worth $486,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 162.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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