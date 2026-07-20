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Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 10,419 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Parker-Hannifin logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its Parker-Hannifin stake by 146% in the first quarter, buying 10,419 additional shares to bring its total to 17,553 shares worth about $15.1 million.
  • Parker-Hannifin reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $8.17 and revenue of $5.49 billion, both above analyst expectations; revenue also rose 10.6% year over year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $2.00 from $1.80, while analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with an average price target of about $1,027.38.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NFSG Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,037.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,027.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $953.13 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $912.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $933.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $692.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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