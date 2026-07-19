Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 13,551 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,227 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.6% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $150,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

LLY opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,036.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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